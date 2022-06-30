(WTRF) West Virginia Governor announced that World War II Veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams will be the first member of the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.

The military Hall of Fame was created in 2022 in the state legislature.

Gov. Justice says the Hall of Fame will ‘honor those Veterans who want above and beyond the call of duty on the battlefield and who continue to distinguish themselves in service after their return to the state. They have contributed unbelievably to the state of West Virginia and to our veteran community and what they have given to all of us is unbelievable.’

Williams will lie ion state on Saturday and you can steam the visitation on 7News.