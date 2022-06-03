(Photo courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman is facing felony child abuse charges in Fayette County after deputies allegedly found her child wandering the road with no shoes on.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they found the toddler-aged child with no parent or guardian around. Law enforcement reportedly found the mother, Taylor M. Falbo, 22, of Boomer, after about 10 minutes of searching.

Falbo allegedly said she went into another room to change another child’s diaper and noticed her toddler was gone when she returned.

Falbo is charged with the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury or Death. She was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Department via Facebook or phone at (304)-574-3590. Reports may also be made to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304)-255-STOP.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.