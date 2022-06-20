(Photo courtesy of the WV Department of Health & Human Resources)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In June, the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host several statewide, public sign-up events for medical cannabis patients.

At the events, the Office of Medical Cannabis will assist patients with the electronic application process to acquire​ a medical cannabis patient card.

The dates and times of each event are listed below.

City/Town Address Date Time Lewisburg Fairfield Inn & Suites

273 Coleman Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901 June 22, 2022 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summersville Hampton Inn

5400 W. Webster Road, Summersville, WV 26651 June 23, 2022 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Logan Holiday Inn & Suites

101 George Kostas Drive, Logan, WV 25601 June 27, 2022 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Martinsville Holiday Inn Express

1202 WV-2, New Martinsville, WV 26155 June 29, 2022 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Glenville Glenville Inn

61 Development Drive, Glenville, WV 26351 June 30, 2022 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information courtesy of the Office of Medical Cannabis.

For more information, contact the Office of Medical Cannabis by phone at (304) 356-5090 or email medcanwvpatients@wv.gov.