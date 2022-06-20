CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In June, the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host several statewide, public sign-up events for medical cannabis patients.
At the events, the Office of Medical Cannabis will assist patients with the electronic application process to acquire a medical cannabis patient card.
The dates and times of each event are listed below.
|City/Town
|Address
|Date
|Time
|Lewisburg
|Fairfield Inn & Suites
273 Coleman Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901
|June 22, 2022
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Summersville
|Hampton Inn
5400 W. Webster Road, Summersville, WV 26651
|June 23, 2022
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Logan
|Holiday Inn & Suites
101 George Kostas Drive, Logan, WV 25601
|June 27, 2022
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|New Martinsville
|Holiday Inn Express
1202 WV-2, New Martinsville, WV 26155
|June 29, 2022
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Glenville
|Glenville Inn
61 Development Drive, Glenville, WV 26351
|June 30, 2022
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the Office of Medical Cannabis by phone at (304) 356-5090 or email medcanwvpatients@wv.gov.