LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVNS) — If you’re a lad or lass who wants to go back to the medieval time period, you need to check out the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg.

This weekend kicked off a month-long slate of renaissance activities. This week’s theme was a Pirate Invasion. Festival-goers dressed up to match the theme or came as themselves.

Even the King and Queen decided to grace my presence with an interview.

“It’s the only one here upon and it is so exciting to be here and we have people coming from all over the country,” Queen Eleanor said.

Ginger Harmon, the Owner of Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats from Jackson County features moonshine candied pecans and slushy mixes. Harmon said this is her first time at the festival, and she’s showcasing her business and having a blast doing it.

“People come out, they taste my products, it puts a smile on their face. I always invest back into the economy personally, I help support other small businesses,” Harmon said.

Two participants, Brooklynn Lehoist and Noah Martin drove three hours from Clarksburg to experience the Renaissance Festival. Martin’s costume was handmade from 14 gauge steel and it wasn’t cheap.

“$150 in the armor about $200 because this is real leather we actually bought this last year this is one of the bits we bought. And the weapons were bought online,” Martin said.

Martin and Lehosit spent a combined total of $900 for their costumes, but guests are welcome in whatever attire they choose.