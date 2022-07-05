control of the West Virginia Senate could well be decided by a seat in the eastern panhandle.

WEST VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Governor Jim Justice is ready to call a special session on the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

Larry D. Kump is a former delegate and current Republican candidate for the new West Virginia House of Delegates for District 94.

Although the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade shut down the state’s only abortion clinic, Kump said this special session might challenge that to some degree.

“I believe that the legislature will enact in law and the Governor will sign an anti-abortion law,” Kump said.

“How strict it will be, will have to be determined by the legislature. I would assume that at the very minimum, it will preserve abortion rights for a mother whose life is in danger,” he continued.

West Virginia’s Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey released a statement, saying in part:

“The West Virginia legislature will have many factors to weigh when considering future abortion-related laws… the scope of the state’s restrictions, relevant exceptions, enforcement mechanisms, and more. And it will need to be aware of how current federal laws might affect West Virginia’s discretion in this area.”

Governor Jim Justice has applauded the Supreme Court’s decision.

Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw released a joint statement saying:

“Our legislative attorneys have been preparing for this decision for weeks. Abortion is addressed in numerous statutes in West Virginia code, and now our attorneys will need to further review those statutes to determine how they apply in light of this decision.”

Abortion may not be the only topic dealt with in this special session.

State legislators could also discuss what they plan on doing with West Virginia’s approximate $1.3 billion surplus.

“I think one of the things we’re going to do is reduce West Virginia taxes, which is something I’m all for,” said Kump.