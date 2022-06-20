MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Monday is West Virginia Day!

The holiday is a state holiday marking the anniversary of the creation of the state after several northwestern counties of Virginia seceded during the Civil War.

On June 20, 1863, West Virginia became the 35th state in the union. This year, the state turns 159 years old.

“Coming into this historical day has been exciting. I’m coming from North Carolina and I’m getting together for geocaching and being able to talk to people and see the beauty of West Virginia,” said Sarah Horning, a North Carolina resident who was visiting West Virginia.