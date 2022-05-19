CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Citizens on Charleston’s West Side are building a memorial and coming together after the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people. All of the victims of the shooting were Black.

The gunman was an 18-year-old self-proclaimed white supremacist who intentionally targeted a black neighborhood.



The sign says “Hate will not prevail. Love is greater than racism. We stand with Buffalo, NY.”

Martec Washington, former Charleston mayor candidate, says it’s scary to think that Charleston could be next. He set up the sign at the memorial to help people cope with what they are feeling.



“There’s places that you can report people if you feel like someone’s racist or that they’re going to do something like this,” Washington said. “No longer can we stand and be silent. We need to take action, step up, and try to save our community and our people.”

A candlelight vigil will be held at the memorial at Five Corners on Charleston’s West Side on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.