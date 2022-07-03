UPDATE (4:21 p.m. on Sunday, July 3): During Woody Williams’ memorial service on Sunday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced that Williams will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has invited all West Virginians to honor America’s last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, during memorial services on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend, Saturday, 13 News will begin our live coverage of the services celebrating Williams. A schedule of Saturday’s events is written below.

Schedule

Saturday

On Saturday at 8 a.m., the procession will leave Beard Mortuary in Huntington and follow U.S. Route 60 through Ona and Milton.

In Milton, the procession will get on Interstate 64 near Exit 28. The procession will stay on I-64 until Exit 99.

It will then turn right onto Greenbrier Street before turning left onto Kanawha Boulevard to enter the State Capitol from the South Side Complex.

Upon arrival, the casket will be carried into the State Capitol Building and positioned in the Lower Capitol Rotunda.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Public Viewing

Williams will lie in State at the West Virginia State Capitol Rotunda for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Entrance

All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Parking

Parking for guests will be provided. Lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public.

Free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area.

Designated handicap parking spaces will also be available at the lot beside the State Culture Center.

(Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

Sunday

Public Viewing | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Visitation at the State Capitol Rotunda will continue tomorrow morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Casket March | 2:15 p.m.

At about 2:15 p.m., a United States Marines team will carry the casket out of the Capitol Building, around the South Steps, and place it into a hearse on Kanawha Boulevard.

The hearse will proceed slowly with Marines marching in front of the vehicle. It will travel east on Kanawha Boulevard and turn right onto Greenbrier Street.

Then, the hearse will turn right at the main Capitol Complex entrance and continue through the parking lot before coming to a stop at the State Culture Center.

The entire march is expected to last about 20 minutes.

Marine Flyover | 2:45 p.m.

Weather permitting, at about 2:45 p.m., United States Marines will conduct a flyover directly above the Culture Center.

After the flyover concludes, the team of Marines on the ground will remove the casket from the hearse and carry it into the Culture Center Theater.

Funeral Doors Open | 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The State Culture Center doors will open between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Seating

Williams’ family will be the first group to enter the Theater followed by other dignitaries.

Once all VIPs are seated, the remaining seats will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be very limited seating inside the theater. Additional overflow seating will be available both inside and outside the Culture Center, with video and audio provided.

Funeral Service | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WOWK 13 News will begin broadcasting live on-air and online at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and will remain live through the entirety of the funeral service, followed by a post-funeral broadcast.

The State Memorial Service in Williams’ honor will be held inside the State Culture Center Theater.

Introductory music will be played by the Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black will welcome family and guests.

LCpl. Cedar Ross and Benji Casey will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Cathy Mullins will sing the National Anthem.

Pastor Chuck Harding will perform an invocation followed by remarks from Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, and Gen. David H. Berger, a Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.

Cathy and Tommy Mullins will perform a musical interlude before a special tribute by members of Williams’ family: Tracie Ross, Brent Casey, Bryan Casey, Todd Graham, and Chad Graham.

Pastor Harding will perform a Gospel reading and a benediction at the end of the service.

Wreath Ceremony | 5 p.m.

After the State Memorial Service, guests will be invited to join Williams’ family and the Gold Star Families for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial Monument on the Capitol Grounds.

The United States Marine Band’s trumpet player will perform “Taps.” Then, Marines will honor Williams with a 21-gun salute. Finally, there will be a wreath-laying at the monument.

Public Entrance

All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Parking

Parking for guests will be provided. Lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public.

Free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area.

Designated handicap parking spaces will also be available at the lot beside the State Culture Center.

A burial schedule is undetermined at this time. Burial services will be private for family only.