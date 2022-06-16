WARNING: The video in this story contains language that may not be suitable for all viewers. Although we have worked to bleep out the words, please watch at your own discretion.

WESTON, W.Va. – 12 News has acquired viewer-submitted footage that appears to show the suspect from Thursday’s shooting in Weston where Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was injured. The suspect is now dead, according to authorities.

All of Interstate 79 was shut down at exit 99 near Weston after a man opened fire randomly on the road. Viewer Jeffrey Shelosky was able to capture video of the suspect lying in the road, pointing a rifle at law enforcement. In the video, the suspect is in the center of I-79’s northbound lanes using his SUV as cover from law enforcement. At one point, Shelosky stops and has a brief conversation with the apparent suspect.

According to scanner audio clips obtained by 12 News, the first call of shots fired was made at approximately 10:38 a.m., and more shots were fired 10 minutes later.

The video shows the suspect behind a silver Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania license plates, but no information about the now-deceased suspect has been released by law enforcement.

