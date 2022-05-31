MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a ROCS Store in Martinsburg on Monday afternoon.

Police first responded at 12:26 p.m. to the store, which is located on Shepherdstown Road. They found that everyone who was involved had left, but they could see blood on the scene.

Two men arrived at Berkeley Medical Center shortly afterward with gunshot wounds. The two men, Corey D. Ray-Fagan and Jamal M. Bland, were both flown to a nearby trauma center and are in stable condition.

Police took the shooter, Pramere D. Williams, into custody after an investigation and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.

Police are still investigating but did confirm that this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley County Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.