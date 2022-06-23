WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Six years ago, on June 23, 2016, a once in a lifetime weather event occurred in southern West Virginia; 23 lives were lost and the memory is forever etched in the minds of the people here.

On this day, six years ago, torrential rain fell in great magnitude, hitting hardest Greenbrier, Summers, Fayette, Nicholas and Kanawha counties. It was recorded that almost 10 inches of rain fell in just 12 hours. It was the deadliest flood in the Mountain State’s history. More than 60 roads were closed and some were even swept away by flood waters.

The heavy rain and flash flooding brought destruction and devastation to the Mountain State, especially in Greenbrier County where 15 deaths were confirmed.

Some towns continue to pick up the pieces of what the thousand year flood left behind. All of West Virginia remembers the lives that were lost too soon on June 23, 2016.