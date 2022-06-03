UPDATE: 9:15 AM Friday, June 3, 2022: BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — According to Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, warrants have been gathered for one suspect after a shooting at Hargrove Street Apartments in Beckley.

Through an investigation after the shooting, warrants were issued for Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, of Charleston, WV. He is wanted for malicious wounding, three counts of wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Deputy Chief Allard, officers with the Beckley Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, June 2, at 5:56 PM. Once on scene officers found a 26-year-old victims with a gunshot wound to his chest. Life saving measures were performed until the victim was transported to the hospital where they remain.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Andrew Wayne Miller, is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — One person is injured after shots were fired in Beckley, according to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard.

Allard told 59 News of a shooting at Hargrove Street Apartments that left one man injured. According to Allard, one man was shot in the chest, while the gunman ran away from Hargrove Street towards E. Prince Street.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Detectives are on scene as this is an active investigation. Stay with 59 News as we work to get more information on the situation.