WESTOVER, W.Va. — Some people call it pop. Some people call it soda.

Odds are Pop The Soda Shop has your favorite carbonated beverage often with a little twist, no matter what side of the debate you fall on.

Pop The Soda Shop had a soft launch over the past few weeks but had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9 to celebrate its opening on 871 Fairmont Road in Westover.

Stores like Pop The Soda shop are more popular in the western regions of the country, according to owner Chris Atkins, but he decided he would put a little West Virginia pop into the shop with some of his drink name inspirations.

“We try to name a lot of drinks after West Virginia things, things you find in West Virginia, people you find in West Virginia, famous people, family members of mine as well and my kids,” Atkins said.

Pop the Soda Shop also has a drive-through that customers can use on the side of the building. The shop opens at 7:30 a.m. every day, and it closes at 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and closes at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.