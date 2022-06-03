MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Roads in Martinsburg will be closed on Saturday as celebrations ushering in Pride Month continue.

Officials said on Facebook that Eastern Panhandle Pride will be holding their PRIDE celebration from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in downtown Martinsburg.

They advised of the following closures:

East Burke closed from 6 a.m. until around 7 p.m.

100 block of West Burke, 100 block of North Queen and 100 block of South Queen will be closed from 8 a.m. until around 5 p.m.

If anyone has any questions, they can contact the organizers.