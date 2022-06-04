MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — If you are in downtown Martinsburg you might find a few rainbows displayed up and down the street. That’s because the city of Martinsburg is hosting its very first annual pride celebration.

The monumental event showed the ongoing effort to connect and support the LGBTQ community in Martinsburg. The city also uses the event to help educate, advocate, and empower the community.

“We’ve had we’ve had frauds in the panhandle before in Jefferson and Berkeley springs, but this was the first time that his city actually reached out to us to host and have been just incredibly supportive,” President of the Eastern Pandhandle Pride, Joe Merceruio.

Several vendors and patrons who attended felt honored to be a part of the first pride festival and thank the city for supporting them.

“As someone who is from a bigger city like Boston, to come to West Virginia now feel so welcome,” David Newham said. “It’s really exciting to see things like this starting to happen.”

Organizers said they hope participants walk away from the event feeling more at home in their community and look forward to making next year’s celebration even bigger.

“It’s extremely important to me because it was kind of like it was like bring it home and it’s a to other people like that which sometimes that people don’t understand, but when we grew up in a town when we’re younger and don’t feel like we fit in and we’re not part of the town,” Merceruio said.

“This is almost like coming home.”

“To show ourselves as a community partner and make sure that everyone knows that we are we value everyone in our community where we work and show our support,” Jamie Brown said.