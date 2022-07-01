WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made after a bomb threat was called on the Greenbrier Resort on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

According to WV State Police, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 12:30 P.M., the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male who told them bombs were placed within the Greenbrier Resort and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, WV.

The unknown person also said the bombs would go off at 4:00 P.M. that same day.

Authorities from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team all arrived on scene at both locations where threats were made. They asked residents to evacuate from both locations and did extensive searches. Fortunately, no bombs or explosive devices were located.

Troopers from the Hinton, Union, and Madison precincts and the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit were able to gather information through a series of search warrants and digital tracing. Through this, they were able to identify the suspect.

It was discovered Joseph Toler, 62 of Danville, WV was the owner of the cell phone used to make the threats. Through further investigation, a search warrant was obtained for his home in Boone County.

According to WVSP, on Thursday, June 30, 2022 Joseph Toler, 62, was arrested on warrants obtained from Monroe County for three counts of Terroristic Threats and three counts of False Reporting an Emergency Incident.

Toler is currently being held at the South-Central Regional Jail and is awaiting his arraignment.