Martinsburg, W.Va. (DC News Now) — In West Virginia, the Sumner-Ramer School, the only black segregated school in Martinsburg, still stands.

Today it’s a museum holding some of Martinsburg’s richest black history. A husband and wife who attended the school ensure its legacy is never forgotten.

“You usually you had either Mr. Ramer and Mr. franklin and would they sit in their office and lunch was like noon. If you were 20 minutes late, you should go in his office because you knew he’d go give me a whooping,” said Leonard R. Harris, who recalls his days at the Sumner-Ramer School.

“They had a paddle at least 18 to 21 inches long. You had a choice, you either get a whooping and have your hand bent down, or you drop your pants,” said Leonard R. Harris as he recalled his days at the Sumner-Ramer School.

Leonard Harris attended the Sumner-Ramer School until his junior year, when he left school to join the military. He has since taken an active role, collecting archives for the museum of the Sumner-Ramer School.

His wife, Helen, has also taken an active role in the community. Together, they want to ensure that this black history continues to be told.

“Being in the school itself, you felt accepted because you were all the same race. The way schools are now, I don’t think there is a lasting effect (of segregation) because it’s been so long that probably never really experienced segregation,” says Helen Harris, who attended the school in 1960.

“We have to discuss it (slavery) because it is a part of who we are,” said Helen.

Leonard and Helen Harris plan on continuing the legacy of the school and hope to get the board of education more involved in the operations of the school.