ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man accused in a Kanawha County shooting that happened in April 2022 has now been indicted on multiple charges including attempted murder.

Brett Peters, 39, was indicted in by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony; Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Wanton Endangerment and Petit Larceny.

Peters was one of 35 defendants indicted in court today. He will appear in court at 10 a.m. July 5, 2022 before Judge Carrie L. Webster.

Original Story:

Peters was arrested on the evening of Sunday, April 3, 2022 after evidence showed a shooting he originally reported as accidental was in fact not an accident, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states Peters had called 911 and said a woman shot herself in the face.

Lt. J.H. Thaxton arrived at the scene on Childress Road in Alum Creek where he found Peters and the victim who had a gunshot wound on the left side of her face and extensive injuries to her head.

According to court documents, when asked about his original report that someone had mistakenly shot themself, Peters allegedly responded, “She did not shoot herself. There was a [tussle] right here, and it was a complete accident.” The complaint stated Peter also said he did not know the gun was “hammered back.”

Court documents from the time of Peter’s arrest stated he initially told the victim allegedly threatened suicide and had a 22-caliber handgun. Peters allegedly said he took away that handgun and put it in his truck, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Peters told authorities he then put a Tauras 9mm handgun in a gun holster on his hip and allegedly knew the gun was loaded with three rounds, but he could not remove the magazine after attempting to.

According to the complaint, Peters said his intention was to unload the gun, sit next to the victim, give her the gun, and say, “If you want to kill yourself, kill yourself.” He said he was getting ready to sit beside the victim with the gun and said, “That 22 wouldn’t do anything for you anyway. If you want to kill yourself, get a real gun.”

Peters said the victim was bent over tying her shoe but then grabbed the gun, and it went off while Peters was holding it, according to the complaint

Detectives executed a search warrant and found a single fire 9mm Tauras PT99. A single bullet hole and fired bullet were found in the area of the home where the shooting occurred.

The criminal complaint states the shooting does not appear to be accidental based on evidence.

Peters was charged with Malicious or Unlawful Assault, a felony. The defendant remains innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.