KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Kanawha County Family Court Judge says he was hit by a bullet while having dinner with his significant other in Portland, Oregon.

Family Court Judge Jim Douglas tells 13 News that it happened Monday evening while he was on board the Portland Spirit, a cruise ship.

Douglas said over the phone Tuesday night that the ship was near the docking area when he thought he heard a champagne bottle being opened.

After that, he says he felt a pain in his arm.

Douglas says beside him was a bullet, which police identified as a 9mm.

A person had shot at the cruise ship and the bullet went through thick glass, according to Judge Douglas and police.

Judge Douglas says that he does have a bruise on his arm but the soreness has gone away. He described the initial pain as similar to being punched in the arm.

He said he did not go to the hospital because there was no open wound on his arm.

Sister station to 13 News in Portland, KOIN 6, reported on the shooting.

KOIN reports that no arrests have been made at this time.

Judge Douglas tells 13 News that he and some law enforcement officials believe he was hit with a bullet, however other law enforcement officials believe his injury could have been from the glass.

The same day the incident happened an op-ed written by Judge Douglas was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail about Family Court Judges and security issues.

Judge Douglas told 13 News that the incident during his vacation in Portland was not targeted at him, but rather someone just shooting at the cruise ship.