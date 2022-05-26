HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It took a federal jury only one day to convict Matthew Corban Hagy, 51, of Memphis, Tennesee, for production and possession of child pornography.

Trial evidence showed Hagy came from Tennessee to Poca, West Virginia, while caring for a man visiting family in late December 2020. While there, Hagy reportedly captured nude images of a 5-year-old and produced a graphic video of the child.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says a search through Hagy’s phone showed more than 700 images and videos of child pornography. Hagy stated to police that he took a picture of the child, but denied doing anything sexual.

The jury found Hagy guilty on both counts of the indictment. Hagy will be sentenced on September 6, 2022, according to the DOJ. He faces 15 to 50 years, plus a supervised release from five years to life. He must also register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson says investigating agencies included the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the South Charleston Police Department, and the Secret Service. Attorney Thompson thanked each agency involved “for their excellent investigative work in this case.”

Attorney Thompson also condemned the reported actions of Hagy, who reportedly committed his crimes during the week of Christmas 2020.

“That this individual preyed upon a minor child during the holidays makes his awful crimes all the more heinous,” Attorney Thompson said.