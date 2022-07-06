HUNTINGTON W.va. (WOWK) — A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises.

According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick-a-kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.

The criminal complaint says the video also shows bruising on the victim’s side believed to be from the incident.

Burgy was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Child Abuse Creating Risk of Injury.