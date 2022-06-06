PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The official start of summer is a few weeks away and people are getting out more.

But large gatherings and events can make some people wary of the recent mass shootings nationwide. Here’s how you can stay aware of these situations.

Over the weekend, the united states experienced an outbreak of mass shootings that killed more than a dozen people. With the recent spike in gun violence, many people are afraid to go out.

Lieutenant Jesse Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said when you are out in public, to always keep your head on a swivel.

“Typically, especially at like large events you’re going to have law enforcement presence, security presence. If you see something out of place, just let someone know,” Ruble said.

Since the summer months are packed with events and festivals, extra safety precautions are being taken very seriously. The Chuck Mathena Center is hosting the Food Truck Frenzy in June, where foodies from all throughout Southern West Virginia will attend.

Executive Director with the Chuck Mathena Center said numerous safety measures are in place, including a clear bag policy.

“It’s a huge priority for us to make sure everybody is safe. We want you to come have fun and do the right things and come have a good time. We do have these safety measures in place for a reason. Not because we want to be mean or discriminatory or anything like that. But it’s definitely safety is our first key,” Wilson said.

Wilson added they are working with the Princeton Police Department to help with security preparations. She said attendees are also patted down and plainclothes officers will be in the area.

Ruble said if you see something suspicious, say something.

“Be aware of your surroundings. If something doesn’t look right, it’s probably not right,” Ruble said.