DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old who he forcibly raped.

During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with the Charleston Fire Department when he used his authority to brutally rape the victim on Jan. 19, 2021. Osborne also admitted the victim said she did not want to have sex, but he held head her down inside a bunk room of the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, raping her and causing pain and bodily injury.

“The defendant abused his official authority and position of power to perpetrate a violent sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “Officials who carry out sexual assaults on vulnerable people will be held accountable. The Civil Rights Division will continue to use our criminal civil rights laws to stand up for the survivors of these heinous crimes.”

With the guilty plea, Osborne faces a 14-year prison sentence with a maximum of five years supervised release. He must also register as a federal sex offender. His sentencing is scheduled for July 13.

This case was investigated by the Pittsburgh Division of the FBI, West Virginia State Police and State Fire Marshals.