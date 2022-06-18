HARPER’S FERRY, W.Va (DC News Now) — A fire broke out at the Ox Industries Paperboard Mill in Harper’s Ferry in West Virginia Saturday evening.

The fire had no known causalities but did send a firefighter to the hospital. The fire was contained enough for firefighters to enter the building and treat the hotspots left.

According to some employees from Ox Industries, the fire started towards the back of the building and started to cave into the roof. All employees that were inside the building during the outbreak were able to evacuate the building safely.

At this time there is no update on the condition of the firefighter or how the fire broke out.

We’ll keep you updated as we receive updates.