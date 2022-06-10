CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing and intending to distribute over 400 grams of methamphetamine and over 80 grams of cocaine base, also known as crack.

A federal jury found Michael Andrew King, Jr., 35, guilty following his August 2021 trial. He also faces five years of supervised release after prison.

Court records and trial evidence showed that King sold methamphetamine to someone in Montgomery, West Virginia, on Jan. 4, 2019. He sold crack to that same person three days later in Montgomery.

On Feb. 2, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio, King put over 400 grams of methamphetamine and over 80 grams of crack in a woman’s vehicle without her knowing. He arranged for the woman to follow him back to Charleston that same day.

Law enforcement watched King while he followed the woman’s vehicle. They stopped both vehicles and seized the drugs King had put in the woman’s vehicle.

Units involved in this investigation included the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Parkersburg Police Department.