BERKELEY COUNTY W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County is looking a little bit more colorful as runners participate in their color me Berkeley 5k run.

About 250 people of all ages got together to participate in Berkeley County’s very first color run. During the event, runners were hit with blue and yellow in celebration of the county’s 250th birthday.

“I had participated in a coloring before and felt that it would be fun and exciting also we did do the blue and yellow colors because those are the county and the state colors,” Vice President of Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board Jennifer Smith said.

Along with the celebration, the county also uses this event to raise funds for the parks and recreation department. The money goes to creating and renovating parks in the area.

“New equipment maybe a new park, any kind of fixed building improvements, land acquisition, things like that, that’s where the funds are gonna go,” Chair of the Berkeley County 250th Commemoration Committee Matt Umstead said.

For this being the first time the county has put on an event like this, participants raved about how much fun they had celebrating the county they hold close to their hearts.

“It’s exciting and a privilege to be to do this especially showcase the wonderful warehouse farm,” Smith said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience for me, it’s a once in a lifetime experience for everyone in the county,” Umstead said.

“As residents of the county to have the occasion to be able to be alive to see the 250th year of the county is pretty amazing.”