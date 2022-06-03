CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Soaring gas prices have Americans looking to save at the pump in any way they can. On Thursday, West Virginia’s average gas prices climbed to $4.56 per gallon according to AAA, just 20 cents lower than the national average of $4.76 per gallon.

Experts often recommend joining rewards programs, so 12 News took a look at the rewards programs of local gas stations.

BPme Rewards (Also works at Amoco stations)

What you get: New members save 5 cents on every gallon of gas they purchase for the next month; if they send at least $100 on fuel a month in future months, those 5 cents per gallon savings continue. The BPme app also allows rewards members to select a pump and pay through the app rather than going inside and saves digital copies of receipts. This rewards program does not use points.

How to join: Download the app in the App Store or on Google Play or register online.

Takeaways: After the first month, members must spend $100 on gas a month to maintain the 5 cents per gallon savings.

Circle K Easy Rewards

What you get: Ten points per gallon of gas purchased and 20 points per dollar spent on snacks, food and non-alcoholic drinks. Members get $2 in Circle K cash after accruing 2,000 points—equal to 200 gallons of gas.

Do points expire? Yes. Check rewards coupons for the expiration date. Rewards cards also expire after six months of inactivity.

How to join: Download the mobile app in the App Store or on Google Play, or sign up online. A card and key tag will come in the mail that members can link to their loyalty accounts. Members will be emailed when they receive their first reward.

Takeaways: Since gas rewards are based on the amount of gas purchased, not money spent, drivers will see the most points payoff if their vehicles have large gas tanks.

Exxon Mobil Rewards+

What you get: At least 3 cents per gallon in points at the pump and 2 cents per dollar in points at the store. Rack up 100 points for $1 in savings at the pump and/or the store. Members who buy at least 8 gallons of Synergy Supreme+ premium gas at least three times in a calendar month are upgraded to Exxon Mobil Rewards+ Premium status, where they earn rewards points equal to 6 cents per gallon on qualifying purchases of premium gas. AARP members can link their accounts and get a 500-point signup bonus equal to $5 in savings, one additional point on fuel per gallon and one additional point per dollar spent in the store, as well as double points on “AARP Member Days”.

Do points expire? Points earned in 2021 will expire on December 31, 2022.

How to join: Create an account online or download the rewards app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Takeaways: Seniors and drivers whose vehicles need premium gas will get the most payoff from this rewards program. Points do expire during the holiday season, so remember to use them while getting to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve destinations.

GoMart Rewards

What you get: Ten points for each gallon of fuel and 20 points for every $1 spent on anything other than fuel, the lottery, alcohol and tobacco. Drivers also get rewarded with increasing discounts on fuel, free drinks and bonus points for trips to the gas station with different bonuses based on how many times they fill up.

Do points expire? Points themselves do not expire, but accounts that are inactive for one year will have their points removed.

How to join: Click here to sign up online and receive a card number, or go to a GoMart gas station and ask to sign up for a rewards card, but make sure to register it online in order to start earning points.

Takeaways: Points and rewards can be redeemed at any time. While gas rewards are based on the amount of gas purchased, which favors drivers with larger tanks, drivers with smaller tanks may need to make more trips to the gas station, so they’ll move up the rewards tiers quickly.

Kroger Fuel Points

What you get: One fuel point for every dollar spent on most groceries, plus fuel points for gift card purchases and pharmacy purchases (25 points for non-federally funded prescriptions and 1 point for every $1 of out-of-pocket costs for federally funded prescriptions, 75 points for each 90-day prescription.). 100 points translates to 10 cents off per gallon on one fill-up.

Do points expire? Yes. They expire at the end of the month after the month they were earned.

How to join: Create a digital account. Kroger’s app can help members keep track of their earnings and when they will expire and is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

Takeaways: Kroger shoppers can get discounts on and coupons for their groceries while also saving at the pump. Just make sure and use fuel points up by the end of the month. Members can get double fuel points on gift cards for the Kroger family of stores, which span most of the country.

MakeItCount Rewards (Marathon and ARCO)

What you get: Members save 10 cents per gallon on their first four visits and after that, 5 cents per gallon every day, plus points on fuel and select store purchases that can be redeemed for fuel discounts, eGiftCards and charitable donations, or linked to Southwest Rapid Rewards accounts or Wyndham Rewards accounts.

Do points expire? Most one-time use discounts expire, so read them carefully.

How to join: Sign up online or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

Takeaways: This program offers members the flexibility to link their rewards accounts as well as savings at the pump.

My Sheetz Rewardz Program

What you get: Three cents off of gas every day.

Do points expire? Yes. They expire on the last day of the month one year after they were earned and five “Pointz” per dollar on inside purchases. Members who earn 250 “Pointz” get a Fountain drink, self-serve coffee, donut or a regular cookie. The program has rewards tiers that come with exclusive offers, birthday bonuses and more.

How to join: Register by downloading the Sheetz App in the App Store or Google Play, online at Sheetz.com, or pick up a card at the register.

Takeaways: This program is for true fans of Sheetz food.

Sam’s Club/Walmart+

What you get: Sam’s Club and Walmart + members pay 5 cents per gallon less for gas than non-members at stations that are open to non-members in addition to all of the other benefits that come with membership.

How to join: Click here to join Sam’s Club. Click here to join Walmart+. As of June 2, there is a promotion allowing people to join Walmart+ for free for 30 days.

Speedy Rewards (Speedway)

What you get: Ten points per gallon of fuel and 20 points per dollar spent on merchandise, as well as opportunities to earn extra points on specific products. Participating locations offer lower prices to customers with a rewards card. Click here to find them.

Do points expire? Yes. Members have 30 days to use Speedway Fuel Rollbacks and all points will expire after 9 months of inactivity.

How to join: Download the app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Takeaways: The “Gas Price Guarantee” for rewards members means that if a station’s gas price goes up during the day, the guarantee rolls it back to the lowest price posted since midnight, providing a buffer to members against some of the dramatic fluctuations in prices that have happened in recent months.

Sunoco Go Rewards

What you get: Save 3 cents per gallon at the pump every day through at least the first month. Members can keep the savings going as long as they make a purchase at Sunoco at least twice a month. The app allows members to pay at the pump without going inside. There isn’t a points system.

How to join: Download the app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Takeaways: The program is simple. No need to keep track of points before they expire, just a discount at the pump and the ability to pay through the app.

bfs Companies

There is no information online about a rewards program, nor are there any apps. 12News has reached out to bfs to confirm but has not yet heard back.

Rich Oil

Rich Oil does not appear to have a website.

For all rewards programs, remember that West Virginia does not allow rewards programs to distribute rewards points for alcohol purchases, though some other states do, so members may be able to earn points for alcohol purchases if they are made out-of-state. Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania have the same law prohibiting rewards points for alcohol.