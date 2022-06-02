CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston community is celebrating Pride Month, and Rainbow Pride of West Virginia has planned all sorts of fun and inclusive events around the Capital City.

With such a large selection of things to do, WOWK 13 News has gathered schedule information and other helpful details to guide celebrants through Pride Month 2022.

SCHEDULE

June 1-23 | Show Your Pride

Charleston businesses will decorate their windows in rainbow colors to support pride during FestivALL.

June 2 | Pride Bingo

Pride Board Turn-About Drag Show. Must be 21+ to participate. $20 to play.

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Lee Street Lounge, 222 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston

June 3 | Drag Race and East End Pride Pub Crawl by Rainbow Pride of WV and Charleston Main Streets***

The Drag Race is a fundraiser for Manna Meal. To enter a team, call Chris at (304) 444-4636. To buy tickets for the East End Pride Pub Crawl, click here.

Time: 6 p.m.-11 p.m. | Location: Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street, Charleston.

June 4 | Big Gay Dog Show

A family-friendly event in downtown Charleston. $5 registration fee for each contestant.

Time: 11 a.m. | Location: Slack Plaza at the City Center (between Summers Street and Laidley Street, Charleston)

June 4 | Suddenlink Presents Pride Parade and Festival***

A family-friendly festival in downtown Charleston. Headliners at the Festival will be Jordy, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Eureka. For additional information, follow Rainbow Pride of WV on Facebook.

New Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (parade lines up at 11:30 a.m., starts at 12:30 p.m.) | New Location: City Center at Slack Plaza and Summers Street (between Quarrier Street and Washington Street East, Charleston)

June 4 | Rainbow Pride of WV and Lez Be Friends Women’s Party

$5 cover charge.

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Location: Bears Den, 405 Capitol St., Charleston

June 4 | After the Festival Bowling

A family-friendly event endorsed by Rainbow Pride of WV.

(Galaxy Lanes Summer LGBTQ League starts July 5 / Sign up with Rainbow Pride of WV)

Time: Open until 11 p.m. | Location: Galaxy Lanes, 6545 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

June 5 | Pride Kickball

Rainbow Pride of WV versus Parkersburg Pride. A family-friendly event.

Time: 2:30 p.m. | Location: Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar

June 11 | 2022 Rainbow Run

Rainbow Pride of WV and Covenant House will host the family-friendly 5K Run — “Walk, Skip, Sashay, Meet.” Help fund the Pride Educational Scholarship & Kick Smoking’s Butt. For more information, click here or visit the Facebook page for Rainbow Pride of WV.

Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston

June 12 | Red Ribbon Dedication

An event endorsed by Rainbow Pride of WV.

Time: 2 p.m. | Location: Living AIDS Memorial Garden, corner of Washington Street East and Sidney Avenue, Charleston

June 22 | Pride Night with West Virginia Black Bears Baseball

A family-friendly event. $13 box seats and $5 general admission. Follow Rainbow Pride of WV on Facebook for more information.

Time: 6:35 p.m. | Location: Monongalia County Ball Park, 2040 Gyorko Drive, Granville

June 30 | Pride Night with Charleston Dirty Birds Baseball

A family-friendly event. $11 box seat and $9 general admission.

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St., Charleston

June 30-July 4 | Sternwheel Regatta

Rainbow Pride of WV will have a table set up during Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta.

August 5, 6 & 7 | Rainbow Rafters Weekend with The Rubi Girls

Endorsed by Rainbow Pride of WV. The Rubi Girls Show will be on August 6. Follow Rainbow Pride of WV on Facebook for more information.

Location: Adventures on the Gorge, 219 County Route 60/5, Lansing

August 28 | Big Gay Picnic

A family-friendly event. $5 fee. Hotdogs, hamburgers, soda and water will be available.

Time: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. | Location: Riverside Pavilion at Coonskin Park, Charleston

October 15 | Pride on the Gorge

Follow Rainbow Pride of WV on Facebook for more information.

Location: Adventures on the Gorge, 219 County Route 60/5, Lansing

FEATURED PERFORMERS

JORDY

JORDY is the newest face in pop music, according to iHeartMedia. He writes music with fun beats and melodies combined with personal lyrics embracing vulnerability. TIME Magazine describes JORDY’s tunes as “conversational, sing-song style, over bright, undeniably joyful pop beats.” Some of JORDY’s songs include “I Just Wanna Be Loved,” “Tomorrow” featuring OSTON, and TikTok hit “Long Distance.” Currently, JORDY is on tour for his album “Mind Games.” JORDY will be live at Slack Plaza and Summers Street in Charleston on Saturday, June 4. For more information, visit JORDY’s website.

RA’JAH O’HARA

Ra’Jah O’Hara is a drag icon and RuPaul’s Drag Race star. Ra’Jah appeared in the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was runner up in the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. She performed in various pageants before appearing on national television. Ra’Jah is a “force to be reckoned with,” and she will slay the stage at the Pride Parade and Festival in Charleston on June 4. For more details, follow Ra’Jah on Instagram.

EUREKA

Eureka embraces inclusivity and positive self-image, as she is the “Plus Size Drag Super Model of the World.” Eureka aims to inspire plus-sized individuals to be confident and follow their dreams. Eureka competed on nine national stages before age 26. They are also a RuPaul’s Drag Race star and runner-up on All Stars Season 6. In addition, they are featured on HBO’s “We’re Here!” with Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela. Eureka will co-headline the 2022 Pride Parade and Festival. To learn more, visit Eureka’s website.

LOCAL BUSINESSES & ORGANIZATIONS WHERE ALL ARE ACCEPTED

Asbury United Methodist Church

Black Sheep Burrito and Brews

Books and Brews

Capitol Market

Charleston Dirty Birds

Charleston Main Streets

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

Chris Gosses Photography

Covenant House

Dynamic Physical Therapy

FestivALL

Food Among the Flowers

Galaxy Lanes

Jay Keyser, LMT, Massage & Full Body

Kin Ship Goods

Lee Street Lounge

Pepperoni Grill

Red Carpet Lounge

Sam’s Uptown Cafe

Spa Bliss

St. John’s Episcopal Church

Tgraphics

The BARk

The Empty Glass

The Rental Party

Tricky Fish

West Virginia Health Right

YWCA of Charleston

For a full list of LGBTQ-inclusive businesses around Charleston, click here to view the 2022 Pride Guide by Rainbow Pride of WV. More information about Pride Month festivities can also be found at this link.