A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crashed on I-79 northbound, flipping on its side and sending Mountain Dew all over the median.

It happened at mile marker 108 near Lost Creek, Harrison County just after 1 p.m. First responders did not share what condition the injured person was in.

A law enforcement officer on scene told 12 News’s reporter on the scene “we have a sticky situation.”

The scene is backing up traffic on I-79 northbound to about Jane Lew.

The 911 center said the West Virginia State Police and Division of Highways, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Administration and Office of Emergency Management, as well as the Anmoore, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Stonewood and West Milford Fire Departments are responding.

12 News is working to get more information on this developing story.