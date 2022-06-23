MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One person has been arrested and one is still on the run following a murder in May in Monongalia County.

Cleotis Eppes

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on June 22, deputies arrested Cleotis Eppes, 48, of Harper Woods, Michigan in connection to a homicide that took place on Round Bottom Road in Monongalia County on May 7 where a body was found in the middle of the road.

A warrant has been issued for another man, Arlo Romano, 42, of Morgantown, in connection to the same incident, the release stated.

On June 22, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a BFS on Fairchance Road in Monongalia County, at that time, Romano left the area in a vehicle and then ran into the woods near Burch Hollow Road, according to the release.

Romano is described as being a white male, 5’10” and approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has “numerous tattoos on his arms, the release stated. He is believed to be on foot and those who make contact with Romano are asked to use caution, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Romano’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.



Multiple photos of Arlo Romano

Additionally, Eppes has been charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and conspiracy to sell and/or distribute a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.