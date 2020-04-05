West Virginia with 45 new cases of Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia, there were 45 news cases reported that are related to the Coronavirus, bringing the total to 282 cases.

However, no new deaths reported as of April 4 at 10 a.m. The totals deaths for the state stays at two.

“We are going to have issues, we are going to have to deal with them,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. “Everyone knows the power we have and the power is just to simply stay home and stay away from crowds and to stay away from people.”

Berkeley County leads all counties in the state with the most confirmed cases with 49. Kanawha County is next with 48 and Monongalia County follows with 40 cases.