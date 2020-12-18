West Virginia reviews spending on rural areas for 2020 fiscal year

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The year 2020 brought light to many things in the country that needed to be changed or updated. For the USDA, the year made it more apparent than ever that rural areas in places like West Virginia needed more support for their infrastructure.

Nearly $500 million was spent in the 2020 fiscal year, which was used to improve several issues in rural West Virginia, including expanding high-speed broadband, improving wastewater management, and subsidizing low-income housing.

“We’re doing everything we can to work with rural communities to expand those opportunities. Not only to homes but to businesses and farms,” said Kris Warner, state director for USDA Rural Development.

This year’s spending was an almost 60 million dollar increase over the previous year.