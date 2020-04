CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, the state’s total positive cases of the Coronavirus are up to 785, and the death toll is at 16.

Berkeley County is reported to have 106 positive cases. Jefferson County has 60 cases and Morgan County has 8. The Department of Health and Human Resources says that 255 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.