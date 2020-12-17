West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he feels fine after COVID-19 vaccine

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Wednesday West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his first press conference since receiving his COVID-19 vaccination.

Gov. Justice said that he is completely free of any pain or side effects from the vaccine. He also doubled down on his message that getting the vaccine is of the utmost importance for everyone, especially anyone above the age of 65.

“Do you want to risk all the knowledge, all the science, all the everything about this, and say ‘No, I don’t want to take it’? Versus the possibility of getting it and me sitting here reading your number?” Gov. Justice said, shaking his stack of papers containing the names and numbers of everyone who has died due to the coronavirus in West Virginia. The governor began the conference by reading the names of all 60 people who have been killed by the virus since his last live stream.

According to Gov. Justice, 2000 people have already been vaccinated in West Virginia nursing homes.