West Virginia electors cast votes for 2020 general election

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — It has been six weeks since many of us cast our ballots in the 2020 general election. On Monday, electors from all over the country cast their ballots on behalf of the American citizens for the next president of the United States.

The electors for West Virginia swore an oath to remain faithful to the majority vote — so on Monday evening, all of West Virginia’s five electors voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the presence of Gov. Jim Justice and secretary of state Mac Warner.

“And with that, now the election — the 2020 general election in the state of West Virginia — is now complete, with the electoral college now having cast their ballots,” said Warner. “I thank each one of you for your service.”

Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.