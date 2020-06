MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) -- A Falling Waters man wanted to for murder was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the suspect, 49-year-old Norman Bradford Jr., is "suspected of conspiring with others in the murders of Danielle Tyler and Heather Grogg in an effort to cover up the homicide of Jonathan Riddle."