West Virginia Attorney General joins 47 other states in lawsuit against Facebook

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday. Attorney General Morrisey joined 47 other attorneys general from 45 states, as well as the District of Colombia and the territory of Guam.

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook has “illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats”. The attorneys general claim that Facebook has employed a “buy or bury approach”, where if a company refuses to be bought by the tech giant, Facebook makes it impossible for the company to operate within the site.

“America thrives best with robust competition,” said Attorney General Morrisey. “We must not condone actions that block meaningful access to competition and exploit a user’s private information. Such behavior reduces consumer choice, stifles innovation, and degrades privacy protections for millions.”

The lawsuit cites Facebook’s purchases of WhatsApp (for $19 billion) and Instagram (for $1 billion), and claims these purchases exemplify the company’s attempt to eliminate competition with monetary offers well over market value.

The lawsuit requests that Facebook be required to give advance notice to the states involved in the suit before acquiring anything valued at $10 million or more.