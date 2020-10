MARYLAND (WDVM) -- Secure the Call is a non-profit organization that collects used cellphones and distributes them to "high-risks" populations such as seniors, and domestic violence victims all across the U.S to help build a deeper network of communication provide them with "emergency phones."

When it was founded nearly 17 years ago, the organization provided the elderly population with a lifeline for emergency purposes. They then slowly expanded into domestic abuse shelters, police stations, and community partners around the country.