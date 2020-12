WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- A report released on Monday outlined an increase in alcohol- and drug-related driving fatalities in the DMV area.

The 28th annual "How Safe are our Roads?" report was prepared by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) for the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). The report found that, while the overall number of alcohol- and drug-related crashes decreased in 2019, fatalities during these crashes actually increased.