WCPS superintendent holds listening session for concerned parents

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Superintendent of Washington County Public Schools Dr. Boyd Michael held a listening session on Tuesday evening. The session provided an opportunity for concerned parents and community members to ask the superintendent questions and express grievances about the current school year, as well as about plans for the future.

The session was held via zoom, and Dr. Michael answered pre-approved questions from parents. The main message of the session, however, was for parents to hold on, and to continue to do their best as they navigate what’s left of the pandemic.

“We could have a long ways to go with virtual learning,” said Dr. Michael. “It’s hard to tell when we’ll be back to stage five and things back to normal. So, parents, you know, we really need to continue to work on things.”

The school board will be releasing an updated announcement regarding the county’s remote learning status on Jan. 4.

In this session, Dr. Michael also announced that Washington County public schools will remain open during the expected snow on Wednesday.