Watch: Voting across Virginia

Live at 9 p.m. on March 3, 2020:Digital exclusive state-wide program on Virginia primaries.

Come back here at 9 p.m. to watch the hour-long live program live program.

(WDVM) — As results roll in for the Super Tuesday elections across 14 states, we’re streaming an hour-long program exclusively online focused on the Virginia primary results.

Starting at 9 p.m., Nexstar stations across Virginia will provide commentary on everything you need to know. Featuring WDVM’s Mark Kraham and Tasmin Mahfuz, joined by Michael Romano, a political analyst and professor of political science at Shenandoah University.

