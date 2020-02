CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) -- Two teens were arrested in a road rage incident at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Maryland State Police, the Cumberland Barrack received a 9-1-1 call regarding a road rage incident involving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a black Pontiac passenger vehicle. Allegedly an occupant of the Pontiac pointed and fired a gun at the Chevy during the emergency call.