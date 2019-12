HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)-- Christmas came early for hundreds of Washington County residents Thursday afternoon with the help of Maryland Legal Aid.

Over 600 residents received a free jacket at Hagerstown's Children In Need Incorporation. Hagerstown's Fire Department and local volunteers lead families around and let them pick the jacket of a lifetime. Many families said times are already tough and holidays can be a financial stress, but allowing kids and adults to pick a free jacket makes it all worth it.