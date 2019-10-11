Washington Huddle web exclusive with William Fuller ahead of Dolphins game

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- GOOD THURSDAY! SURFACE LOW REMAINS POSITIONED OFFSHORE OF THE MID-ATLANTIC COAST, WHILE HIGH PRESSURE, EXTENDS FROM SOUTHEASTERN CANADA SOUTHWARD DOWN THE APPALACHIANS. SIMILAR TO LAST NIGHT AND EARLY THIS MORNING, SOME CLOUDS WILL MOVE WESTWARD OVERNIGHT BRINGING A STRAY SHOWER/SPRINKLE NEAR THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, OTHERWISE IT WILL BE MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS TONIGHT WILL FALL INTO THE 40S WEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR WHERE SKIES REMAIN CLEAR THE LONGEST, WITH LOW TO MID 50S IN THE BELTWAY REGION EASTWARD TO THE BAY. FRIDAY HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO EXTEND SOUTH ALONG THE EASTERN SEABOARD, PROMOTING DRY WEATHER AND A LIGHT NORTHEASTERLY BREEZE THROUGH THE DAY. HIGHS WILL RANGE FROM THE 60S UNDER SOME CLOUD COVER IN MARYLAND TO THE LOW TO MID 70S IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA UNDER MORE SUNSHINE. AND LOW TEMPS FRIDAY NIGHT LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S TO MID 50S.

A WEAKENING COLD FRONT WILL CROSS INTO THE AREA SATURDAY, BRINGING ABOUT A FEW SHOWERS, MAINLY WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, BUT SIGNIFICANT PRECIPITATION IS NOT ANTICIPATED. HIGHS OUT AHEAD OF THE FRONT ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 70S, BUT DROP BEHIND THE FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT INTO THE 40S AND 50S. IN THE WAKE OF THE FRONTAL PASSAGE, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVER THE REGION ON SUNDAY AND IT WILL FEEL COOLER, WITH DAYTIME TEMPS STAYING THE MIDDLE 60S. THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT PUSHES FURTHER AWAY FROM OUR AREA ON MONDAY AND THE RESULT WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES TO START THE WEEK. ON WEDNESDAY, HOWEVER, A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BE NEARING THE AREA AND WILL LIKELY BRING US A DECENT CHANCE FOR RAIN. BEHIND THE FRONT, A MUCH COOLER AIR-MASS OVERTAKES THE REGION.