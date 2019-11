GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM)-- It's something you might not think about as a dog owner. You buckle up, but does your dog?

"A driver was speeding and lost control of his car and slammed into us. Piper was thrown into the back of my seat, broke her back and was paralyzed. I had to say goodbye to my girl that night, said Paweenudh Suanpan, founder of Piper's Walk.