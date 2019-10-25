Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 8

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely returns with WAVY News 10 Sports Director Bruce Rader for Week 8 of the Washington Huddle.
This week they discussed the Vikings and upcoming picks for the week.
by: Wavy Web StaffPosted: / Updated:
Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely returns with WAVY News 10 Sports Director Bruce Rader for Week 8 of the Washington Huddle.
This week they discussed the Vikings and upcoming picks for the week.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App