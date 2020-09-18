Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 2

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY News 10 Sports Director Bruce Rader for Week 2 of the Washington Huddle.

This year, Ciely joins Bruce from his Athletic studio.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories