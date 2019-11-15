Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 11

MARRIOTSVILLE, MD. (WDVM) -- It was a costly battle in the Pacific during World War II that historians and military analysts say didn't have to be fought. They say the Japanese troops on the five square mile speck of coral could have been bypassed and allowed to wither on the vine. At that point in the war, Japan could no longer resupply its garrisons. They no longer controlled the seas or the air. But General Douglas McArthur convinced President Franklin D. Roosevelt Peleliu must be taken to protect his flank as he made his promised triumphant return to the Philippine where he was forced to flee with his wife and young son and several aides after the U.S. garrison at Corregidor fell.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico says Peleliu was the "bitterest battle" Marines fought during World War II.