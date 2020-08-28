Washington “goes purple” to draw attention to addiction recovery

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is pulling together Thursday evening to prevent addiction and promote substance abuse awareness.

The Washington Goes Purple campaign is gathering at Hagerstown City Park to hear from NBA star and recovery advocate Chris Herren, whose battle with addiction was the subject of an ESPN 30-for-30 documentary. Herren’s visit to Hagerstown is just one in a series of local events to draw attention to seeking treatment, education, and mentoring. When it comes to the hurdles to overcoming addiction, experts weigh in.

“Some of the obstacles to recovery,” says Vicki Sterling, director for Washington County Behavioral Health “are the stigma, that’s really a big obstacle for people when they’re looking to get into treatment.”

Hagerstown City Councilwoman Emily Keller is an active volunteer for Washington Goes Purple and insists “we need to continue focusing on educating our youth and bringing the community together.”

Keller was active with a scholarship program for high school students who wrote essays on the impact of addiction on our communities.

Herrin will be at the park’s amphitheater at 7 p.m. Thursday evening.