Washington Football Training Camp: Chase Roullier talks about importance of preseason games

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team continues with training camp, inching closer and closer to their first preseason game this Thursday on the road against the New England Patriots.

It will be the first time in two years that the NFL is having preseason games. Last year, the league canceled them due to the pandemic.

Even though people on the outside looking in believe preseason games aren’t extremely important, Washington center Chase Roullier explained today at practice how having those games is important to being game ready week one.

“I think last year not having them, there were maybe a few more wrinkles and things that needed to be worked through the first game or two,” said Roullier. “A lot of times the preseason games are what allow us to work through those. It’s great to get out there and kind of get your feet back underneath you and get back into playing football games again. I mean, ultimately, that’s what our job is.”